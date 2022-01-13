Two arrested at Malaga bus station for mugging tourist near hostel

Two young men have been arrested at Malaga bus station for threatening and mugging a tourist near a hostel in the city centre.

On January 10, officers from the National Police arrested two young men, aged 19 and 21, at Malaga bus station for presumedly robbing a tourist using intimidation. The men were suspected of mugging a foreign tourist near a hostel on Niño de Guevara street.

The theft took place in the early hours of Monday when a foreign tourist who was visiting the city on holiday was mugged in the city centre by two youths. They backed him against the wall and took his belongings, which included a mobile phone and a wallet with 420 euros and various different bank cards.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The victim reported the incident to the police and also stated that the criminals had made purchases with the stolen bank cards before the banks had been able to block them. According to police investigations, the two men had used the cards to eat at a Turkish restaurant and at a café and had also tried to do so at another two establishments in the area surrounding the bus station without success.

The morning after the incident, the suspects were surprised by police as they consumed narcotics in the vicinity of the bus station. When the police inspected their belongings, they confiscated two bank cards with the name of the victim and 130 euros in cash, which led to the criminals’ arrest for presumed involvement in the mugging.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.