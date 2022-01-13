Tragedy as Spanish hiker falls 150-metres to his death.

The 20-year-old hiker slipped and fell 150 metres while hiking on the Lago de la Cueva route near the Alto de La Farrapona in Asturias’ Somiedo, according to the Emergency Services in Asturias (SEPA).

Rescuers including a medical helicopter from the Emergency Service of the Principality of Asturias rushed to the scene of the accident. Rescuers attempted to perform life-saving manoeuvres for nearly an hour before they confirmed that the young hiker had died. Officers from the Guardia Civil took charge of removing the body.

The emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly before noon on Wednesday, January 12. The caller said that they had seen some boys calling for help in the distance. They reported that one of the boys had fallen and was injured. Mobile phone coverage in the area was limited and there was no road access. The area was also blanketed in snow.

The emergency services mobilised the medical helicopter from the Asturias Fire Department and the Rescue Group. The Guardia Civil also swung into action along with the local ambulance service. Tragically at shortly after 1pm, the rescue group confirmed to the Guardia Civil that the hiker had died.

