Traffic accident heart attack driver saved by Fuengirola cops

Local Police officers in the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola were heroes on Sunday, January 9, after saving a driver’s life. The 73-year-old man had a heart attack while travelling along Calle Miguel Bueno, in the town centre, and his cardiac arrest subsequently caused a traffic accident.

Officers were quickly at the scene, and their actions were implicit in keeping the crash victim alive until the emergency services arrived at the location. He was subsequently transferred to a hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

The incident occurred at around 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon. A call was placed to the emergency number of the Fuengirola Local Police informing them of an accident that had taken place. Patrols were mobilised, and on arrival, they verified that a vehicle had crashed into the wall of a house. Its driver, an elderly man, was inside, and unconscious.

He was removed carefully from the damaged car by the officers. Observing that the man was not responding to any stimulus, they proceeded to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres on him. Soon after, the emergency services arrived and took over the assistance.

As reported by medics who attended the man, he had a heart attack while driving, which resulted in him losing control of the vehicle, mounting the pavement, and crashing into the building. The car received material damage, but the driver, thankfully, was not injured.

The 73-year-old is reportedly recovering from his ordeal in the hospital, and once again the local security forces have shown their great value to the community, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

