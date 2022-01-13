Meghan Markle should come forward if she has any evidence to give the cops says her father Thomas Markle



Thomas Markle has urged his daughter Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to come forward if she has any information that could be helpful in the sexual assault civil lawsuit that is being brought against Prince Andrew by Virginia Guiffre in New York.

“I know she has had some dealings with Andrew, of course she has, and if she has been to any events or venues he has, she needs to speak out. She has no right to refuse to do so, really”, the 77-year-old Mr Markle told The Sun.

Judge Kaplan, the US judge handling the court case, rejected the plea made by the Duke of York’s legal team, which means the case will now go to trial, probably later this year. Thomas Markle said that any move by Ms Guiffre’s lawyers to depose his daughter had his full backing, as he believed it is the correct thing for her to do, under the circumstances.

Meghan’s father told the newspaper, “Quite honestly, I feel that if Meghan knows anything about this, she should speak to law enforcement in the States. I understand that Andrew’s reputation is damaging to the royal family”.

Adding, “If she knows anything, and has been involved in Andrew’s circle in any way, shape or form, it’s her duty to speak about it. In fact, by leaving the UK, and taking her prince with her, she gave up the right to be a Duchess”.

David Boies, Virginia Giuffre’s attorney, from the law firm, Boies, Schiller & Flexner, speaking of the possibility that Meghan Markle could indeed be called as a witness in Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit, said, “She (Meghan) is somebody we can count on, to tell the truth”, as reported by geo.tv.

