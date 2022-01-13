The home where Verónica Forqué committed suicide

The home where Verónica Forqué died. Verónica committed suicide in early December in Madrid’s Chamartín neighbourhood.

Spain is now a month on since Verónica took her own life. Before her death, she had delighted fans as she appeared on MasterChef Celebrity 6. The celebrity committed suicide on December 13 at her Madrid home in Calle Víctor de la Serna. According to reports, the home is already occupied again.

The property belonged to Verónica’s parents. Her father José María Forqué was a film director and her mother Carmen Vázquez-Vigo was a writer. José had used the property as an office for a while but after his death, Carmen began to live there.

A source told El Espanol: “When he died, her mother, Carmen, came to live here until her death. She wanted a more secluded and handy house. Then the flat was empty for a while.”

After the home was refurbished Verónica moved into the property around a year ago.

According to the same source, relatives have now begun to live in the property. No one is sure whether the property will be sold or rented out in the end. A source commented: “As far as I know, no decision has been taken yet. What I can tell you is that at the moment some relatives are living in the flat.”

“The last word would be with María [Verónica’s daughter], but in agreement with other family members.”

Verónica’s daughter has reportedly been visiting the property to take care of her mother’s things. A source told El Espanol: “From what is being said around here, she has been coming to organise things and so on. It’s logical. It is said that the girl was very attentive to her mother and they were very close.”

