Teulada-Moraira town hall asks for photos as it compiles a photographic archive

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall is asking residents and visitors to add to the municipality’s photographic archive.

“They will help us to turn these images of Teulada-Moraira into part of our heritage,” said Citizens’ Participation councillor Luis Caballero as he called for the public’s cooperation.

All those who would like to contribute to the initiative are asked to send copies of their photos, both new and from the past, to the [email protected] email address.

Communications’ councillor Rosana Caselles, stressed the importance of saving and sharing old photographs: “This is one a way of retelling the story of our town and our residents,” she said.