Shock as teacher beaten to death in popular Irish walking spot

Shock as a young primary school teacher is beaten to death in a popular Irish walking spot.

Primary school teacher Ashling Murphy was murdered in what appears to be a random attack while she was out jogging at a popular walking spot. The 22-year-old teacher was beaten to death on Wednesday afternoon on the banks of the Grand Canal.

So far one suspect has been arrested in connection with the death and police are calling for witnesses to come forward. Ashling had been jogging when she was attacked on Wednesday, January 12 at around 4pm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Police have said that “no stone will be left unturned” in the murder investigation. Reportedly part of the attack was witnessed by two women before the suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, Superintendent Eamonn Curley commented: “This area here, where the crime occurred, is popular among Tullamore residents and is widely used for recreational purposes,

“The victim of this crime is Ashling Murphy.

“Ashling was a schoolteacher in Durrow National School. Our prayers are with Ashling’s family at this time and indeed the wider community, her teaching colleagues and the children she taught who are without their teacher today.

“Immediately following the discovery of this crime, a full-scale murder investigation was launched.”

The local councillor for the area Declan Harvey paid his respects to Ashling’s family. He said: “I want to extend my sympathies to Ashling’s father, mother and all her extended family.

“I am devastated. I couldn’t sleep last night thinking of it all because it is a place I go all the time. She went there jogging, she does it regularly. I am lost for words.”

He went on to add: “Tullamore is probably the safest place in the world, and after yesterday people will be nervous to go down to the canal,

“It’s a lovely area and helps clear your head. It’s a very popular route that everyone takes. People walk their dogs, people with their kids and prams.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.