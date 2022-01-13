Ryanair hilariously trolls Boris Johnson over Downing Street parties

Ryanair hilariously trolls Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Downing Street parties.

Budget airline Ryanair has yet again taken to Twitter to hit out at Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister has taken a battering over allegations regarding a Downing Street garden party that was held last May despite coronavirus restrictions.

Johnson has finally admitted that he attended the party and he has been branded an “absolute disgrace” online. Angry Brits took to Twitter and said that it was “one rule for them, one rule for us.”

Budget airline Ryanair soon joined in and their official account commented: “Boris Johnson for 25 minutes on 20 May 2020,” alongside an amusing Boris meme that was captioned “I don’t know I’m at a party.”

MP for Islington South and Finsbury Emily Thornberry went on to quote the tweet and added: “Well there we are…”

Ryanair also posted on Twitter a new Boris themed in-flight cocktail menu. The amusing tweet includes drinks called “BoJohito” and “Virgin Vax of the Beach.” The drinks come in at six or seven euros and additional beverages “Pinot Sh*tshow”, “Jacob Ress-Mogg’s Creek” and “Corona Extra” also made an appearance on the joke menu.

Preview of our upcoming summer inflight drinks #DowningStreetParties pic.twitter.com/E8BdgBoeas — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 11, 2022

