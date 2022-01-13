New species discovered by Spanish scientists in Scottish waters

A new species has been discovered by Spanish scientists in Scottish waters. The scientists have been collaborating with the Scottish government.

Together the scientists have discovered a new species of deepwater soft coral. The new species was found in the seas to the west of Scotland. According to the experts, the discovery shows that there is still plenty to learn about the oceans.

According to government the: “Specimens were recovered from the continental slopes and plains of the Rockall Trough at depths of up to 2000 meters over a period of almost a decade up to 2019.”

Scientists including the renowned Dr Pablo Lopez-Gonzalez from the University of Seville have been analysing the samples which led to the new discovery. The new species of sea coral has been called Pseudumbellula scotiae.

Environment and Land Reform Minister Mairi McAllan commented: “This is an important and exciting discovery made by combining traditional and modern scientific techniques and I would like to congratulate the teams involved.

“This work suggests that sub-sea biodiversity is far more diverse than previously believed and demonstrates that international co-operation is vital to increasing our understanding of the natural world. I am delighted that Scottish Government marine scientists are playing a key role in this across the global arena.

“Scotland has some of the most beautiful and diverse marine ecosystems on the planet and we are committed to protecting and safeguarding them for future generations.”

McAllan went on to add: “Marine Protected Area (MPA) status is an important way to ensure protection of some of the most vulnerable species and habitats. Our MPA network includes sites for the protection of biodiversity and demonstrates sustainable management and covers around 37% of our seas – exceeding the new global target of 30% by 2030”.

