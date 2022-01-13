Montgo residents thank firefighters for extinguishing potentially devastating fire

MONTGO FIRE: Controlled on the ground and in the air Photo credit: Bomberos de la Diputacion

FIREFIGHTERS and volunteers were thanked for extinguishing the fire that destroyed eight hectares of land in Javea’s Barranc del Migdia.

Members of the Vecinos del Montgo residents’s association later paid tribute to their rapid response on the ground and in the air on January 10, preventing the fire from spreading  further during  high winds that day.

On January 11 the association invited the Consorcio de Alicante firefighters and those from the Forest Fire Brigade to lunch at the La Ermita supermarket on the Javea-Jesus Pobre road.

The following day there was an invitation to coffee for Javier Fayos, Denia’s fire chief, and Jose Antonio Monfort, chief superintendent of Javea’s Policia Local force, the Balcon al Mar volunteer fire brigade, Proteccion Civil members and officers from Javea’s Guardia Civil post.  Also present was Javea’s Residents’ councillor Doris Courcelles.

Vecinos del Montgo intend to make a collection that will be donated to the volunteers to help them improve their firefighting and fire prevention equipment.

Initial investigations suggested that the fire began after hot ashes from a fireplace or wood-burning stove were left beside the road in a wooded zone near La Ermita del Popul, revealed Public Safety councillor Juan Ortola.


Fortunately, the wind fanned the flames away from houses in the area and towards Montgo, he said.

