BREAKING: MI5 URGENT warning that Chinese government agent has been “active” in UK parliament

Breaking News – MI5 has warned MPs that a Chinese government agent has been “active” in the UK parliament.

Parliamentarians were told Christine Lee, a London-based solicitor, former chief legal adviser to the Chinese embassy in London and a legal adviser to the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, has been monitored by the security services for a while but has not been arrested and is not being expelled at the moment.

Iain Duncan Smith told the Commons that Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has written to MPs to inform them that he has been contacted by MI5 over the situation.

The MP said: “I understand that Mr Speaker has been contacted by MI5 and is now warning members of parliament that there has been an agent of the Chinese government active here in parliament working with a Member of Parliament, obviously to subvert the processes here.”

“I say, as a Member of Parliament who has been sanctioned by the Chinese government, that this is a matter of grave concern.”

