Man threatens to ‘cut off the heads’ of Malaga medics. The aggressive parent threatened to attack medics at an emergency room in Malaga’s Coin.

On Wednesday, January 12, the man threatened medics that he would “cut off their heads”. The authorities also reported that the alleged aggressor held his fist to the face of one of the medics, but did not touch him.

The Malaga medics have lodged a complaint and along with the union they are demanding that a security guard be provided at the health centre. At the moment the centre is lacking this protection.

On Wednesday night a couple arrived with a child who had been wounded and needed to be stitched up. The woman seemed to be very nervous the man was aggressive according to Alba Pérez the union delegate in the Málaga-Guadalhorce district.

The man was verbally aggressive to a doctor and two nurses from the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP). Complaints have now been lodged regarding the event and the health district has been informed of the issue by the managers at the health centre.

Reportedly the emergency room does not have any security guards even though this has been previously demanded by staff. According to the union, these types of incidents have happened before at the facility. The Union representative commented: “Moreover, they are becoming more and more common.”

