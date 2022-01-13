LaLiga transfer rumours and done deals on Thursday, January 13.

THURSDAY, January 13 – Euro Weekly News brings you some of the major LaLiga transfer rumours and done deals for today.

Jesus Corona to Sevilla

Sevilla are believed to be in advanced talks with Porto in the hopes of signing 29-year-old Jesus Corona.

According to reports, Sevilla will pay a cut-price fee of €3m for the wing-back.

The Mexico international, who has been with the Portuguese club for seven years, is out of contract this summer.

Jesús Corona is believed to be signing a contract that will last until June 2025.

Oscar to Barcelona

Former Chelsea star Oscar looks set to join Barcelona in the January transfer window after wanting out of his big-money contract at Chinese club Shanghai Port.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is one of the highest earners in world football after leaving Chelsea for the Chinese Super League in January 2017.

In fact, Oscar is currently the fifth-highest earner in world football and although his contract is due to run until 2024, it has been reported that he is willing to drop his wage demands in order to join the Catalan club.

Dries Mertens to Barcelona

According to Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are interested in signing 34-year-old Dries Mertens from Napoli.

Although on the wrong side of 30, Barcelona are short on attacking options with Martin Braithwaite their only recognised centre forward.

Mertens, who has played been capped over 100 times by Belgium, is out of contract in the summer and is liked by Barcelona management, which is headed by Mateu Alemany.

Due to his contract situation, Mertens would be available on a Bosman ruling which is good news for the cash-strapped Spanish club.

Borja Mayoral and Gonzalo Villar to Getafe

Getafe have signed both Borja Mayoral and Gonzalo Villar on-loan from Italian side AS Roma. The club have officially announced the signings and they will be presented to the media and fans tomorrow (January 14).

Mayoral is technically on loan from Real Madrid having signed for the LaLiga leaders in 2015, however, he has only played 22 games for Madrid having been loaned out to other clubs prior to arriving at Roma, and now Getafe.

Gonzalo Villar, who played for Elche CF in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, signed for AS Roma in the 2020/21 season. The 23-year-old has also played for Valencia CF Mestalla from 2015 until 2018.

Daniel Wass to Atlético Madrid

Daniel Wass has been linked to a move to Atlético Madrid since they lost Kieran Trippier to Newcastle last week. The Danish utility player currently plays for LaLiga rivals Valencia.

According to Spanish media reports, the 32-year-old, who can play as a left-back, right-back, midfielder, and attacking midfielder, agreed to terms on a contract with Atleti over the weekend.

However, Valencia are keen to keep the player until they find a replacement and have apparently blocked the move.

Wass is able to leave as a free agent when his contract expires in June and is available as a Bosman ruling signing.

