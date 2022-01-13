James Argent pours cold water over fans’ hopes that he will reunite with his ex.

The Towie star has revealed to fans that he will not be getting back with his ex-girlfriend Lydia Bright. The pair split in 2016 although they have remained friends and are still involved in each other’s lives.

James revealed: “I want to be able to see Lydia when I’m not having a good day as she’s somebody I turn to for help, but we can’t do that at the minute because we get pictured and everyone says, ‘they’re back together’,

“She’s got great guys out there who might want to date her and won’t bother asking her because they think that she’s seeing me.”

He went on to add: “And I have girls who think, ‘hang on, aren’t you with Lydia’ so they don’t bother with me either.

“It’s frustrating.”

James recently made an appearance at the Darts World Championship. He played a joke on Gemma Collins and held up a sign that read: “GC, call off the engagement!!!”

Speaking to The Mirror James explained: “As everyone knows, you go to the Darts and you write something silly on the boards.

“It was just lads’ banter. I know for a fact Gemma wasn’t offended – she saw the funny side. I also got to know Rami well in the early days of filming TOWIE so I’m really pleased for her.”

