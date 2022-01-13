Israel accused of using “killer Zionist dolphins” armed with weapons to attack enemies

The Palestinian nationalist organisation Hamas has accused Israel of using “killer Zionist dolphins” to attack their soldiers, and Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the accusations.

The Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas claims to have been targeted by one of Israel’s “killer dolphins” in an attack off the coast of Gaza.

Hamas claims that a harpoon or a gun-like weapon type was attached to the animal. The images provided by Hamas only show the device that was supposedly secured to the animal’s nose and held in place with a harness on its dorsal fin.

According to Hamas, one of these killer dolphins chased and attacked one of their units in the sea last May and managed to kill one member of the group. The newspaper Jerusalem Post published the news and shared the images.

The Israeli government has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of such strategies. For now, the only response to the accusations is silence.

Joe Truzman, a researcher from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, thinks that a military group of dolphins may actually exist, according to his post on social networks.

Killer Zionist dolphins exist, according to a Hamas publication. Abu Hamza explains that a member of Hamas' Frogman unit who was killed by Israel during the May conflict found the killer dolphin. The device the alleged killer dolphin was wearing is shown in the publication. pic.twitter.com/gvAyynO3YT — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) January 10, 2022

A video shows one of the leaders of Hamas wearing a combat uniform and covering his face displaying the device that was supposedly attached to the animals.

Al-Quds, a Palestinian newspaper edited in Jerusalem, claims that a similar attack occurred in August 2015. On that occasion, the dolphin was equipped with a remote control, a camera and a gun.

The fate of the dolphin, supposedly captured by Hamas, is a mystery.

