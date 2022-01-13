How many days does it take to stop being contagious after being infected with COVID?

People have a lot of questions about how many days it usually takes to stop being contagious and get a negative test result after being infected with COVID – read on for the answers.

The sixth wave of COVID has resulted in huge numbers of people being infected for the first or second time, and there is some confusion about when to take tests and how long it is necessary to isolate in order to avoid infecting other people.

When a person becomes infected with COVID, symptoms (fever, dry cough, headaches, back pain and so on) most commonly appear two days after the initial infection.

At this point, even if the person has symptoms, both PCR tests and antigen tests will give negative results. The result will only be positive from the fifth day with a PCR test and from the sixth day with an antigen test.

From the twelfth day, the result of an antigen test will be negative as the amount of virus in the body is very weak. However, the result may still be positive with a PCR test until the fifteenth day.

A person is usually most contagious between the fourth and tenth days, with the fifth and sixth days being the days when the risk of passing the virus on to others is highest.

