Government allocation brings a ‘breath of fresh air’ to Villajoyosa town hall

By
Linda Hall
-
0
VILLAJOYOSA: Government grant will help to balance the town hall books Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

VILLAJOYOSA town hall will receive €8.565 million from Spain’s central government via the State Tax Participation (PIE) fund this year.

“This is good news,” declared Villajoyosa’s mayor Andreu Verdu. “The 13 per cent increase from the state will help La Vila town hall to offset the loss of income from Capital Gains Tax.”

This year the central government has allocated “no strings” allocations to municipalities that amounts to €22.062 billion of state funds, 13 per cent more than in 2021.

“In general terms this the greatest volume ever received from the Spanish government via PIE and it is going to benefit many town halls like ours,” Verdu continued.

Villajoyosa’s Economic Services councillor Jose Ramon Ucles compared this year’s increase, amounting to an extra €1 million, to “a breath of fresh air.”

It would put more means at the town hall’s disposal for carrying out the 2022 municipal Budget, Ucles added, permitting increased Social Services’ allocations.


