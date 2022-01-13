Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa shares heart-breaking news

Breakout star of the smash-hit TV series Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa, has shared the heartbreaking news that he is splitting with his wife Lisa Bonet after five years of marriage The couple had been together for 16 years in total. The couple, who married in 2017, shared the news via Jason’s Instagram on Wednesday 12 January.

The statement on the social media site read: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

“And so, we share our family news. That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They continued: “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer May Love Prevail ✨ J & L.”

Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa, 54, began dating in 2005 after meeting through mutual friends at a jazz club. In July 2007, they welcomed their first child, daughter Lola, and their second, son Nakoa-Wolf, in December 2008.

Lisa is also mother to The Batman actress Zoe Kravitz, 33, who she shares with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. The estranged spouses always spoke highly of each other, with Jason telling Huffington Post in 2016: “She’s my dream woman. She’s so amazing because I’m such a dips**t. She’s an angel. She’s amazing. God bless her. She’s seeing this one through. I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life.”

Lisa recently opened up about how she is evolving as a person and plans to focus on herself reports the Metro. During an interview with Marisa Tomei, the Enemy of the State actress said: “Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty.

“We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.