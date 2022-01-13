East Enders star joins bookies favourites to be next Doctor Who

Danny Dyer from East Enders is among the favourites to be the new Doctor Who according to bookies



Bookmakers Ladbrokes, have confirmed today, Thursday, January 13, that East Enders star Danny Dyer, has suddenly appeared among the favourites to land the role of the next Doctor Who.

Dyer has been with the BBC soap for nine years, but earlier this week announced that he is quitting his role as Mick Carter, the landlord of Albert Square’s famous Queen Vic pub.

With the current Time Lord, 39-year-old Jodie Whittaker, stepping down from the iconic role later this year, speculation has been rife as to who could fill the position of the space-travelling character, in his Tardis.

Odds on 44-year-old Danny Dyer becoming the new Doctor have apparently been cut from 66/1, right down to 16/1 by Ladbrokes. Other bookies have also placed him ahead of previous big favourites including, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, from Fleabag, Idris Elba, and Ben Whishaw.

“Danny may be not be the archetypal actor to portray the Doctor, but that’s just why he might be the perfect choice to make a big change on the show”, commented a spokeswoman for Ladbrokes.

“He’s all the rage with punters, and has already said he wants to take on different roles. So we could see him swapping The Queen Vic for the Tardis – and we’ve slashed our odds accordingly”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

