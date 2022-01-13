Earliest Omicron symptom should not be ignored. Across the UK the omicron variant is now the dominant strain but the symptoms differ from previous coronavirus variants.

Doctors are warning that there is one early omicron symptom that should not be ignored. Experts found that omicron can first be detected in the form of a sore throat. According to reports, people catching omicron will normally know about it within the first 48 hours of being infected.

Experts are advising that if you have a sore throat you should get a COVID test to make sure that it is not just a common cold. Scientists collected data from a Norway outbreak of omicron. The data showed that more than 70 per cent of infected people were hit with a sore throat that lasted around three days.

These findings have been backed up by doctors in the United States too. Dr Jorge Moreno from the Yale School of Medicine explained that people suffering from Omicron were hit with a dry, sore throat complete with sharp pains when swallowing.

Speaking to The Insider he commented: “It’s a very prominent symptom. It’s not like a little tickle in the throat. If they’re reporting it, they’re saying that their throat feels raw.”

He pointed out that vaccinated people suffered less and added: “A couple days later, they’re ready to go back to exercising or doing their regular activity.”

