Cruise ship disembarks 54 Covid infected crew in Palma de Mallorca

Cruise ship disembarks 54 Covid infected crew in Palma de Mallorca. image: creative commons - Ralf Roletschek

The cruise ship was on its scheduled stop in Palma when the 54 crew members were disembarked

A total of 54 crew members infected with coronavirus had to disembark from a cruise ship that docked in the port of Palma de Mallorca this morning, Thursday, January 13. The ship was making its scheduled stop at the popular Balearic island of Mallorca.

A spokesperson for the Government Delegation in the Balearic Islands confirmed this incident to Europa Press. It was also confirmed that no passengers were affected, thanks to the ‘bubble group’ system operated by the ship.

As reported by the spokesperson, all of the crew members who have tested positive are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. They have subsequently been transferred to the Bellver ‘bridge hotel’, where they will undergo the mandatory quarantine period. The 54 crew members tested positive for Covid after a routine health check on board the cruise ship.

This is the second time in January that a cruise ship has had to disembark people infected with coronavirus in the port of Palma. Last January 7, fifteen people had to be removed from another vessel, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.

