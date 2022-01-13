Valencia: Covid positive teen attacks mother for preventing her seeing boyfriend.

A TEEN from Valencia, who was in isolation after testing positive for Covid, has been arrested for violently attacking her mother who was preventing her from leaving the house to see her boyfriend.

Police in Valencia were called to the scene of domestic abuse and arrested the 19-year-old for viciously slapping and attacking her own mother. The mum was trying to stop the young woman from seeing her boyfriend in another city after learning that she had tested positive for the virus that same day.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In fact, it was the teenager’s younger sister that called the police after becoming frightened by her sister’s attack on her mother. According to the València Police Headquarters, the attack took place several days ago at the family home in the Valencian district of Russafa.

A police patrol responded to the call which was received by the dispatch unit from the 11-year-old girl alerting them to the situation. The girl described how her older sister was slapping her mother after she was prevented from leaving the house.

According to Levante-EMV, the teenager intended to travel to a city four hours from Valencia to go to see her boyfriend before learning that she was infected with the virus. The newspaper also claims that the young woman intended to share a car with other passengers.

However, when her mother told her that she could not leave the house and that she had to remain isolated and confined until the end of the quarantine period, she started brutally hitting her, according to the police. It was then that the little girl called 091 and asked for help.

The teen, who had no previous record until then, was arrested by the officers who went to the house, accused of committing a crime of domestic abuse.

For more news from Valencia, please click the link here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.