Chloe Love, glamour model and TV star dies suddenly, aged 24

The model Chloe Love – real name Amy Gregory – passed away over the New Year period, WalesOnline reports.

The TV channel where she made her name, Babestation, shared an emotional message on Twitter, confirming that Chloe Love had died. “Today we mourn the loss of our Angel @ChloeL_x1,” the tweet began.

“Words cannot express the heartache and pain we all feel as a community. Chloe was the most kind-hearted, funny and a larger than life character. The sorrow we share as a family is enormous, but our love of your life is even greater.”

Her heartbroken mother, Karina, also penned a tribute online, referring to the star as he given name, not her showbiz one. The grieving mother wrote: “Amy was a smart, ambitious, witty young woman with a gentle heart and a lovely laugh.

“At 24 Amy had experienced more than most at her age. She was a resilient, strong, and beautiful girl who had overcome a lot of struggles and made the most of her short life. Her family will miss her dearly. We will miss her laugh, her perfect smile, her cheek, her humour, and her bubbly personality.

“Although we will never get over losing Amy we will carry on together and keep her memory alive in our home and in our hearts. We hope that wherever Amy is now she feels at home, safe, loved, healed, and free.”

Following the sad news, a fundraising page has been started by Chloe’s ‘honourary aunt’ to raise money for Chloe’s funeral.

The bio on the site explains how Chloe’s family are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy and reflected on her “smart” and “witty” character. It also told how Chloe Love struggled with depression and anxiety due to trauma from different life events, as reported by The Mirror.

“It is with a heavy heart that I put together this fundraising campaign, and I hope that by creating this fundraiser, we are able to raise some money to cover the costs of Amy’s funeral and to support her family at this difficult time,” the message began.

“Amy was a witty, smart and beautiful young woman, and she was very loved by her family and friends. She was strong-willed, ambitious and resilient. Her laugh was loud, her smile was wide and her heart was big. She loved animals, and she doted on her two fur-babies Bennie and Blanca. Amy worked as a glamour model, and she was a much-loved colleague to her work family at Babestation TV, where she was known affectionately as her work alias Chloe Love.

“Chloe had many fans and people who cared for her, and her bubbly personality brought a lot of light to what can often be a dark industry.

“Unfortunately, that light wasn’t always bright enough to shine for Amy all the time, and she often struggled with bouts of deep depression.

She had suffered from some trauma from different life experiences, and it was no secret that she had suffered domestic abuse in some of her relationships, and the effects of this had affected her mental health, and she was struggling with anxiety and depression behind closed doors.

“A few days ago, Amy took her own life. Her heart and mind were in pain, and this life became too much for her. Some hearts are just too gentle for this world.”

Amy’s funeral will be held at Glyntaff Crematorium, Pontypridd on Monday 24th January 2022.

