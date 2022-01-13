Brits told to prepare for morning travel chaos

Brits are told to prepare for morning travel chaos as fog hits and temperatures are predicted to drop to -3 degrees C.

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued by the Met Office for southern England and the West Midlands on Thursday, January 13. Travel disruption has been predicted as train services and buses could be delayed. Drivers have been warned to expect “difficult driving conditions.”

The yellow weather warning is set to end at 11am though. The Met Office commented: “Areas of fog have formed in low lying areas over southern England and northwards into parts of the West Midlands.

“These are likely to be dense in places with the visibility falling to less than 100 m. Fog will gradually lift and clear through the morning though a few small patches may persist into the afternoon.”

-3C has been predicted by BBC weather forecaster Louise Lear for Thursday. Lear explained: “High pressure still with us, a south westerly wind feeding clouds and a little bit of drizzle in the far north and west but under those clearer skies and very light winds we are going to see frost and fog forming once again so temperatures potentially down as low as -3C in a few rural parts.

“The exception (with milder weather) is the far north of Scotland and so yes it will be frosty but also it will be foggy particularly for parts of England and Wales. Some of the fog dense in places and it may well take most of the morning before it slowly lifts into low cloud and hopefully disperses so a pretty miserable start but hopefully improving later on.”

She went on to add: “Fog can be more extensive on Friday and as a result it could be slow to clear and if that happens then one or two places may not find themselves climbing out of freezing.”

