BREAKING: France to lift travel ban on British tourists from TOMORROW

Breaking News – France is finally lifting its travel ban on British holidaymakers tomorrow.

France’s tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has announced that the country will finally lift its travel ban on Brits tomorrow, January 14.

The requirement to isolate on arrival will be removed, however, the need to provide evidence of a negative Covid test taken within 24 hours of departure will stay in place.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



France tightened its travel rules last month amid cases of the Omicron variant surging in the UK, saying that travellers would need a “compelling reason” to enter the country – tourism was not included.

Confirming the change this morning, Lemoyne tweeted: “We are relaxing the entry conditions to France from the UK for vaccinated travellers.”

On December 30, France announced it was suspending one of its rules so that Brits could travel through the country by road and rail to access their homes in other EU countries.

This month, restrictions were eased again to allow British nationals in “for the pursuit of an economic activity requiring an on-site presence which cannot be postponed.”

Following a weekly cabinet meeting yesterday, the French government’s official spokesman Gabriel Attal said the travel restrictions would be eased within the coming days.

At the time the ban was introduced, he said: “If we continued to see the same situation, that is the Omicron variant becoming dominant in France, of course we would continue to ease the restrictions.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.