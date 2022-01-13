Breaking: Boris isolating 24 hours after calls for his resignation

Breaking: Boris isolating after family member’s positive Covid test, 24 hours after calls for his resignation.

BREAKING NEWS – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is isolating at home and has been forced to cancel his trip to Lancashire today (January 13) after a family member’s positive Covid test, 24 hours after he was brutally bombarded with boos and faced calls for his resignation at the PMQs.

A Number 10 spokesman said the prime minister will “follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others”.

The PM lives at Number 11 Downing Street with his wife, Carrie Johnson, and his two children, Wilfred, 20 months, and Romy, who is five weeks old, although it is not known which of them has tested positive for the virus.

Boris has not officially said anything publicly about the situation, however, he did acknowledge the announcement that England’s deputy chief medical officer Sir Jonathan Van Tam is set to step down from his role at the end of March 2022.

Calling his contribution to the government and the country “extraordinary”, the PM wished Van-TAm “the very best for the future.”

I would like to thank Jonathan Van-Tam for his extraordinary contribution to our country and his invaluable advice throughout the pandemic. Wishing him the very best for the future. https://t.co/4E6XIszJED — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 13, 2022

The news of his forced isolation comes after Boris came under fire from opposition at the Commons yesterday (January 12) following the revelation that a Downing Street party took place during the national lockdown in 2020.

Mr Johnson started the session in Parliament by issuing an apology after finally admitting he attended a No10 garden party during the first UK lockdown. The party where around 40 members of staff enjoyed drinks at a time when gatherings in the UK were banned.

The PM claimed he thought the party was a work event.

However, this did not stop the boos or calls, led by Sir Keir Starmer, for his resignation as Prime Minister. Sir Keir told the Commons that the PM had been lying about the parties held at Downing Street for months and asked him to “do the decent thing” and resign.

He also called Johnson “a man without shame” referencing the number of Britons who have lost family members while Downing Street held a party.

