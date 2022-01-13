Just in: German police launch fake vaccine certificate raids, blood taken.

GERMAN police launched raids on more than a hundred homes this morning (Thursday 13) in Bavaria and southern Germany with officers searching for people who allegedly obtained a fake Covid vaccine certificate. Blood samples are said to have been taken from potential suspects to clarify their vaccination status.

According to German news outlet, Bild, the investigators seized vaccination certificates and smartphones, among other things, during the operation in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia, which began early this morning.

The searches were triggered after a general practitioner in the Donau-Ries district had allegedly administered sham vaccinations and issued Covid vaccination certificates without anyone actually receiving a vaccination.

Police targeted people who were suspected of having deliberately visited the doctor in order to obtain a fake vaccination certificate. According to police, they are being investigated for aiding and abetting or “inciting the issuing of incorrect health certificates and their use”.

They are also being investigated for violations of the Infection Protection Act. In the meantime, the doctor has been banned from practising.

More than 200 officers were involved in the searches on Thursday morning, which initially proceeded peacefully, according to a police spokesperson.

