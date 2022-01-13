Blind date nightmare as Covid Lockdown hits in China.

A woman went viral after posting on the Chinese WeChat platform after her blind date took an unexpected turn. According to The Paper, a lockdown hit China’s Zhengzhou without much notice leaving the woman trapped at her blind date’s house.

The woman took to social media to tell how she had headed to Zhengzhou to meet her blind date before the lunar New Year.

According to the AFP, she commented: “I’m getting old now, my family introduced me to ten matches.

“The fifth date wanted to show off his cooking skills and invited me over to his house for dinner.”

The pair sat down to enjoy a meal together but they soon discovered that the local community had been plunged into a sudden lockdown in a bid to combat the growing number of cases of the coronavirus. The woman had reportedly been stuck in her date’s house for four days.

Unfortunately, though love does not seem to be blossoming and she took to social media in another video and told viewers how embarrassed she was about the situation.

The Huff Post reported that she commented: “Because we don’t know each other very well, it was not so convenient for me to live at his home. I felt a bit embarrassed.”

She went on to say that her date was “as mute as a wooden mannequin”. According to The Paper, the woman explained: “Besides the fact that he’s as mute as a wooden mannequin, everything else (about him) is pretty good,”

“Despite his food being mediocre, he’s still willing to cook, which I think is great.”

