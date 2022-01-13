Baby box: People can ‘safely’ abandon babies

Baby box: People can ‘safely’ abandon their babies. A baby box is set to be installed in New Mexico after a new mum tossed her baby into a dumpster when it was only hours old.

New Mexico’s Española is set to install its first “baby box” that will allow mothers to surrender their newborn babies safely. The device comes in at $20,000 but they can keep babies warm until help arrives. When a baby is placed in the box a silent alarm alerts first responders that help is urgently needed.

Alexis Avila was arrested in New Mexico and charged with attempted murder and child abuse. The new mum had allegedly dumped her baby and left it for dead.

The mayor of Española, Javier Sanchez is thrilled that the city will be getting a baby box. He commented to KQRE: “We are finally at the point where we’re going to install our first baby box in the Española Fire Station and we are thrilled about that,

“We’re getting more awareness about what the reality is out there in the world.”

John Wickersham, Assistant Fire Chief of the Española Fire Department explained a little about how the boxes work. He stated: “They’re temperature-regulated, they have alarm systems that go off and notify us when we’re not there,

“We respond within three minutes.”

On top of the initial purchase price the baby boxes cost around $200 per year to lease and they are provided by Indiana-based Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

A company spokesperson told Fox News: “We are excited to partner with New Mexico to ensure that mothers in crisis have a 100[percent] safe and anonymous option to surrender their newborns…We are grateful that Española, New Mexico is leading the way in their state to bring an end to infant abandonment.”

