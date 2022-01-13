Autopsy reveals Tomas Gimeno suffocated daughter Olivia without use of drugs

Expert opinion has concluded that Tomas Gimeno suffocated daughter Olivia without the use of drugs.

The Court of Violence against Women Number 2 of Santa Cruz de Tenerife has registered the final forensic medical report of the autopsy carried out on Olivia, the six years old daughter of Tomas Gimeno and Beatriz Zimmerman, concluding that Tomas Gimeno suffocated her without the use of drugs.

Olivia’s body was pulled from the sea on June 10, 2021, by the oceanographic vessel Angeles Alvariño, following the disappearance of her father and older sister. Tomas is still missing.

The expert opinion concludes that the girl died a violent death with the fundamental cause being “compatible with mechanical asphyxia due to suffocation.”

The immediate or final cause was “compatible with acute lung edema,” which means there was fluid found in the lungs, details the Canary Islands Superior Court of Justice (TSJC) in a note.

The analysis of blood, pericardial fluid and gastric content carried out by forensic laboratories on organic samples from the little girl did not detect any presence of substances of toxicological interest, meaning she was not drugged before her death.

