Alps murders: Cops confirm re-arrest of ‘mystery biker’. A British businessman and his family were murdered in 2012.

Police have confirmed that a “mystery motorcyclist” who had previously been arrested in connection with the crimes has now been re-arrested.

The murders took place in the French Alps in 2012 when an unknown attacker gunned down Brit businessman Saad al-Hilli, his wife Iqbal, and Suhaila al-Allaf his mother-in-law.

Sylvain Mollier, a French cyclist was also shot and killed during the attack. He was slaughtered at point-blank range as he was shot seven times.

The biker had initially been arrested seven years ago but was released without charge. The man has not yet been named but on Wednesday the custody period was extended after the investigation revealed “inconsistencies with his alibi.”

The police are holding the biker on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Lawyer Jean-Christophe Basson-Larbi maintains that his client is innocent. He commented: “This is a judicial error. My client is going through hell.”

He went on to quote his client and said: “The position of this gentleman is always the same.

“I was strolling, I went to this region for something specific. The weather was fine, he was wandering on paths he didn’t know because he didn’t use his GPS.

“He crossed paths with motorists, maybe, but he didn’t cross paths with this poor family.”

Speaking to The Sun online Mr al-Hilli’s brother said: “I want to say that hopefully this is the end of it but we have had so many red herrings over the last few years,

“The investigation by the French hasn’t been the best and now I think they just want to show they are still working on it but it’s a little too late.

“Anyone could see that but the French insisted on going up blind alleys and trying to cover up their original mistakes.”

