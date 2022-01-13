Alfaz’s associations discuss their plans for 2022 with Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens

Alfaz's associations discuss their plans for 2022 with Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens
FOREIGN ASSOCIATIONS: Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens and local groups hold first meeting of 2022 Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

MARTINE MERTENS, Alfaz’s Other Nationalities councillor, held her first 2022 meeting with members of the municipality’s non-Spanish groups and associations.

“We hold these meetings each month to announce town hall activities and learn about the groups’ immediate plans and projects,” Mertens explained.

She is also in charge of the Pangea office, whose work is directed assisting the integration of non-Spanish residents and promoting contact between the different associations.

“During this first meeting of 2022, each association revealed its projects for the beginning of this year, many of which were linked to charity with a view to assisting those most in need of help,” the councillor said.

The Covid-19 vaccination was also discussed at the meeting held in the Casa de Cultura, Mertens revealed, along with different town hall activities planned for January including the classical music concerts planned for January 21 and 23.


