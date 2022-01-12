Woman left mortified after a trip to the dog groomers. She had planned to give her dog Lucky a day of pampering.

Tykesha Cherry picked up her dog from the groomers and was suspicious as her pampered pooch Lucky seemed to be off with her. Lucky is normally an affectionate dog but he seemed to be looking at her strangely.

Tykesha explained: “I went to pick up my puppy, I went in and the lady at the desk said ‘Oh, you’re here for Bentley?’. I said, ‘no, I’m here for Lucky’.

“As she’s walking away to fetch the dog, I was dealing with the receipt. I look up, and there’s a dog in my face. I didn’t get a chance to get a good look at him, all I saw was white.

“I go to the car and I put him in. He turned around and I thought ‘he looks so different, am I tripping?'”

Fortunately, Tykesha decided to video call her boyfriend and let him check out Lucky to see if he thought something was wrong too.

Tykesha revealed: “To make sure I video-called my boyfriend, Quinn, and showed him the dog. He said ‘uh, he does look different’. I told Quinn I was about to start driving and he said ‘don’t. I’m starting to think that isn’t Lucky’.”

She went on to add: “I was looking at his paws and his ears. I realised Lucky didn’t have that weird thing around his eyes. That’s when I knew this wasn’t my dog.”

Lucky’s owner rushed back to the salon.

“I jumped straight out of the car and ran back immediately. It was the same woman stood at the door, and she said, ‘hi Bentley!’” said Tykesha.

“I was like ‘this isn’t my dog, where’s my dog? Where’s my puppy?’ They were shocked, everybody was in shock. I get the mix-up, they’re both white, but I thought they’d have tags in the back or something.

“I definitely felt relieved when I was reunited with Lucky. Like what I was feeling wasn’t wrong in regards to him looking different.”

