US Supreme Court judge called out for extraordinary false Covid claim.

US Supreme Court Justice judge, Sonia Sotomayor, has been called out by many people on social media after making an extraordinary false Covid claim.

During a hearing on the Biden administration’s workplace vaccine mandates on January 7, 67-year-old Sotomayor claimed that 100k children are in serious condition with Covid.

Referring to the omicron variant of COVID-19, Sotomayor said, “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition and many on ventilators.”

However, Sotomayor, who has served as a US Supreme Court Justice since August 8, 2009, grossly overstated the COVID-19 statistics. In fact, actual government figures indicate that fewer than 5,000 children in the US are currently hospitalised with COVID-19.

Fact-checker website, Snopes, also stated that Sotomayor did not provide evidence of where she had pulled that statistic from; “but the number was clearly wrong and by a very large margin,” the site declared.

One Twitter was pretty brutal in their assessment, writing: “So… Supreme court justice Sonia Sotomayor is a liar or an idiot.”

So… Supreme court justice Sonia Sotomayor is a liar or an idiot — Adalia Brand (@BrandAdalia) January 10, 2022



Another user went a step further and called out some other potential lies from the hearing, noting:

“A partial list of COVID misinformation repeated by the US Supreme Court so far today:

•100,000 children in critical care and on ventilators (Sotomayor)

•Vaccine mandate would prevent 100% of US cases (Breyer)

•COVID deaths are at an all-time high (Sotomayor)

You can see the rest here.

Another high-ranking US official, Dr Anthony Fauci, is also in the spotlight after leaked emails revealed that he and his colleagues at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) may have deliberately concealed information that the Covid-19 virus originated from the Wuhan lab and intentionally downplayed the lab leak theory to cover up NIH funding links.

And in the UK, false Covid claims from Dr Hilary on the Lorraine Kelly show has seen ITV issued with an Ofcom warning.

