Storm ‘Diomedes’ arrives in Spain

AEMET, the state meteorological agency has reported the arrival of storm ‘Diomedes’ in Spain



The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), has announced the arrival of storm ‘Diomedes’ to Spain. It has been located in the southwest of Greece, and they predict that it could drive strong winds to the west, that will possibly reach the Levant, where rainfall could be recorded in the coming days.

Beatriz Hervella, a spokesperson for AEMET, explained that it is an intense storm. ‘Diomedes’ is the fourth such storm of great impact to be named by the Meteorological Group of the Southwest Mediterranean, which includes Greece, Cyprus, and Israel.

‘Carmel’ was the previous storm, and now ‘Diomedes’ is located in the southwest of Greece, where it is causing “very adverse” weather in the Hellenic country.

Hervella estimates that Spain might not be affected by the presence of this storm. There is however the possibility that it will facilitate the flow of the Levante wind, which will subsequently bring rainfall in some areas of the Mediterranean coast for the next few days.

As of this Tuesday 11, the anticyclonic and calm weather will prevail. AEMET offers no notable warnings, except a prolongation of persistent rains in the Pyrenees of Huesca, and in the eastern Cantabrian.

According to Hervella, temperatures will begin to drop as of this Tuesday, and that drop will continue for a good part of the week, most notably falling into lows.

The Aemet spokesperson indicated that from midday on Wednesday 12, it is very possible that the meteorological warnings “will focus on the extreme minimum temperatures that the Catalan Pyrenees will reach”. Many other parts of Spain will foreseeably register negative values, ​​and significant frosts.

In general, the AEMET foresees that this second week of January will be dry. The rain will be restricted to the surroundings of Malaga, the southeast of the peninsula, and perhaps the eastern and central Cantabrian Sea. According to Hervella though, “we are expecting some anticyclonic days, even more than now”, as reported by 20minutos.

