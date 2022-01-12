Star Hobson: Killer mother’s sentence to be reviewed for being “unduly lenient”

The prison sentence given to the mother and murderer of Star Hobson will be reviewed for being “unduly lenient.”

The prison sentence given to the mother and murderer of Star Hobson will be reviewed after the attorney general stated it was “too low.”

Star died in 2020 following months of “neglect, cruelty and injury” at the hands of her mother.

Frankie Smith, 20, was sentenced to eight years for allowing or causing her death. Smith’s partner, 28-year-old Savannah Brockhill, was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years for murder.

Suella Braverman said Smith’s sentence had been referred to the Court of Appeal as she deemed it was “unduly lenient.”

“This vulnerable and innocent child was subjected to continued physical abuse, and her mother, Frankie Smith, allowed it to happen.”

She said, however, that she would not be referring Brockhill’s sentence to the Court of Appeal.

She said: “I can only challenge a sentence if it is not just lenient but unduly so, such that the sentencing judge made a gross error or imposed a sentence outside the range of sentences reasonably available in the circumstances of the offence.”

“The threshold is a high one, and the test was not met in this case.”

A date for the Court of Appeal hearing has not been announced.

The sentences follow a seven-week trial at Bradford Crown Court, where it was heard that the toddler endured a campaign of abuse before suffering “catastrophic” injuries at the hands of Brockhill, her mother’s “violent-tempered” girlfriend.

