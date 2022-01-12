Ski boost: France could reopen borders to Brits “within days”. French borders were closed to British holidaymakers on December 18 to help prevent the ongoing spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

Brits looking to head to France could see borders opened soon. According to the Times, the government in France is set to reverse its border decision. According to the paper, one source said the borders may open “within hours”.

French MP Alexandre Holroyd confirmed that borders will be open “very soon”.

Resort bosses have been eagerly awaiting the return of British tourists as revenue has dropped dramatically since the borders were closed to Brits. Skiline.co.uk operates ski tours and has started booking tourists in again already. They are that confident that the borders will reopen in time for the holidays that they are offering refunds.

Skiline.co.uk commented: “We are expecting the French government to make an announcement this Wednesday to confirm that British vaccinated skiers can enter France from Saturday.”

Holidaymakers wanting to use ski lifts and check out restaurants and museums will need a pass sanitaire. To gain the pass though they will need to have had their booster jab.

According to World Health Organisation, the omicron variant will affect more than half of Europe. Regional director Hans Kluge commented: “At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecasts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next six to eight weeks.”

Of the 53 countries and territories that make up the WHO’s European region, 50 of them have already confirmed they have detected cases of omicron.

