Robbie Williams devastated as cutting-edge treatment fails

Robbie Williams has been left devastated after a cutting-edge treatment failed. He fears that fans will no longer find him sexy.

The 47-year-old pop star has revealed how he spent a fortune in a bid to grow back his thinning hair. The attempt has failed despite the cutting-edge nature of the treatment. He spent a considerable amount of money in November and hoped that he would sprout new hair. So far the treatment has not helped.

Robbie revealed: “I am losing my hair. I am doing alright but when light shines on the top of it becomes like a baby’s bum.

“So what I did was have these injections. Nothing has happened. We are now seven months in and nothing has happened. You cannot tell.”

Robbie is worried that fans will now see him in a different light. He commented: “When I am on stage, and there is a 40 foot screen of me at the back and I am giving it the big’ un and doing the sexy and I am looking behind me – there is this guy with a double chin and no hair. It is like ‘argh thank you for humouring me.”

