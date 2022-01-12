Premier League transfer rumours and done deals on Wednesday, January 12.

WEDNESDAY, January 12 – Euro Weekly News brings you some of the major Premier League transfer rumours and done deals for today.

Jules Kounde to Liverpool/Chelsea

Liverpool are reportedly set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Jules Kounde – with the Sevilla star reportedly happy to move to Anfield, who are willing to pay his £75million release clause.

The 23-year-old centre-back has played 17 times in La Liga this season and Sevilla have kept nine clean sheets from those. The Spanish side are currently second in the league and Kounde has played a pivotal role.

However, despite recent reports linking Kounde to the Merseyside club, L’Équipe are reporting that after the arrival of defender Ibrahima Konaté last summer, Klopp has no plans to strengthen this position and are reporting that Chelsea are the front-runners.

Real Madrid are also set to be keen on signing the player.

Arthur to Arsenal

Arsenal are said to be ‘in advanced talks’ with Juventus to sign Arthur in shock loan transfer as Mikel Arteta looks to follow through on his promise to sign ‘world-class’ players, according to reports.

Arsenal have been linked with several midfielders so far in the January transfer window but Arteta is believed to be keen on signing Barcelona star Arthur. The Gunners have been left short in the middle of the park after losing Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to the African Cup of Nations.

According to RMC Sport, strengthening midfield is a priority for the Emirates club, whose youngsters struggled in the FA Cup defeat to Championship side Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The club is looking to the 25-year-old Brazilian as a solution.

Arthur, who is under contract until the end of the 2024-25 season, joined Juventus from Barcelona in 2020 in swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic but he has only played 29 times in Serie A during a disastrous 18-month spell so far.

Lucas Digne to Aston Villa

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a fee with Everton for left-back Lucas Digne worth up to £25m following several days of negotiations. Villa have apparently beaten Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham to the signature of the talented player.

The 28-year-old, who has three-and-a-half years remaining on his Everton contract, is now traveling to Birmingham and will undergo his medical today (January 12).

The Villains have already signed Philippe Coutinho.

Chris Wood to Newcastle

Chris Wood’s transfer to Newcastle United is believed to be almost complete as the Burnley striker is now prepared to undergo a medical at the club. The contract is set to be signed sometime this afternoon after Newcastle triggered the £20m release clause in the New Zealanders contract.

Newcastle have been keen to sign a striker before Saturday’s Premier League match against Watford after Callum Wilson was ruled out for two months with a calf injury.

Wood has been a key player for relegation rivals Burnley, who sit just above Newcastle on goal difference in the bottom three, but the 30-year-old had a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Turf Moor if a specific fee is tabled, according to Sky Sports.

Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are believed to be locked in talks with Arsenal over a proposed move for striker Eddie Nketiah. Palace have been long-standing admirers of the player.

However, they face competition for the 22-year-old with Borussia Monchengladbach said to be in talks with Nketiah’s representatives over a pre-contract agreement.

Nketiah, who rejected Arsenal’s offer of a new contract in November, is still believed to be in Arteta’s plans for the future with the Arsenal manager recently stating: “He’s our player and he’s going to stay with us”.

