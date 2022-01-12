Newborn baby found in abandoned in egg box in -20 degrees

A newborn baby who was found abandoned in an egg box in temperatures as low as -20C is doing well.

According to Russian officials, a newborn baby who was found abandoned in an egg box in temperatures as low as -20C in Siberia is doing well.

The baby was found by five teenagers on a remote road near the village of Sosnovka outside Novosibirsk on Friday, January 7, according to local reports.

The baby girl was rushed to hospital by one of the teenagers’ parents and she was declared fit and healthy.

The teenagers’ parents are hoping to adopt the baby girl but have to wait and see whether her relatives can be located.

The father of one of the teens, Dmitry Litvinov, spoke to Russian newspaper NGS saying that the five friends had gone for a walk on Orthodox Christmas Day when they made the shocking discovery.

“It was already dark, they were shining their phones, looking at what was in the box,” said Mr Litvinov.

The friends discovered a baby girl inside the box with a rag-like blanket and a bottle.

The father and his wife were called to the scene by their son, Renat, and they took the baby to a city hospital in their car.

They feared the baby, who is believed to have been just three days old when she was found, had suffered frostbite from the freezing temperatures and would not survive.

A doctor quickly examined the baby when they arrived at the hospital and gently rubbed her arms and legs to warm her up, a statement by the regional health ministry said.

She turned pink and was found to be fit and well, she was later transferred to a children’s hospital where she is now being looked after.

Mrs Litvinova told NGS that she and many of the hospital staff cried when they heard that the baby was healthy.

The couple, who already have three sons, now want to adopt the baby girl and, if her relatives are not found, they must gather documents and take special courses before being allowed to adopt.

