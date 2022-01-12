NEW proposal from Vox to Consell de Mallorca on forced marriages looks to protect young women in particular.

Often the Vox political party is accused of extremist politics but on the face of things a new proposal concerning forced marriages in Mallorca appears to have significant merit.

Vox Councillor on the Consell de Mallorca Cristina Macías was due to present a multi-point plan to the Plenary meeting on Thursday January 13 which she says is aimed at protecting women of all ages from being subject to forced marriage.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to Macías, data from a study from the Spanish Journal of Criminal Research, “by ethnic communities, most of the victims identified [for research] come from the Maghreb (42.9 per cent), Sub-Saharan Africa (25 per cent), Central Asia (8.9 per cent) and 7.1 per cent were gypsies.

In the presentation to the Consell, Vox wants to see the creation of a counselling program for young people at risk of forced marriage, provision of legal help to victims of forced marriage and collaboration with them in arranging annulment if the marriage has been registered in Spain.

They also recommend a campaign so that young women belonging to communities where there is a risk of being forced into marriage know that in Spain such conduct constitutes a crime and that there are areas of advice and help that they can turn to.

Additionally, they want to see accommodation to care for victims of forced marriages and much tougher penalties for those who have arranged such marriages.

Thank you for reading ‘New proposal from Vox to Consell de Mallorca on forced marriages’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.