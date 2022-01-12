Mr Motivator receives his MBE from Prince William

Famous fitness instructor Mr Motivator has received his MBE today from Prince William.

Famous fitness instructor Mr Motivator, whose real name is Derrick Evans, has received his MBE today, January 12, from Prince William.

The 67-year-old was awarded the honour for services to health and fitness after creating online home exercises during the lockdown.

He told the PA news agency that the lockdown “opened up a brand new platform for me.”

A lot of people will remember Mr Motivator as a staple on breakfast television where he led workouts on GMTV. He also returned to screens during the pandemic on BBC One programme HealthCheck UK Live.

Discussing his honour, he said: “It is a real blessing and it is wonderful to be acknowledged in this way.”

“If only my parents were really here with me now, they would be so chuffed, but I think in spirit they are actually hovering up there and they are saying, ‘Boy, you done good’.”

He added it is “humbling” to be given the honour for “doing what I love”.

Mr Motivator said he was “about to delete” the message he had been sent about the MBE, adding: “I thought, ‘This has got to be a scam’.”

He added that he is optimistic that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, it will turn out to have been a positive thing.

“There’s an upside to everything and I don’t have to look far to see what the upside is and I believe that we will come out the other side a lot better for it,” he said.

“We have learnt so many positive lessons and I think that what we should do is just take a deep breath and count our blessings every day.”

Today he said: “I want everybody to recognise how important it is to remain mentally fit and physically fit.”

