Breaking: Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in Wales.

Breaking: Man mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Wales.

A MAN was been mauled to death by a pack of dogs while at home in Wales on Monday, January 10. Police have acted fast and arrested a woman in connection with the horrific incident.

The 60-year-old man – who hasn’t been named – was attacked by three dogs at his property in the quiet Welsh town of Lampeter, Powys and despite emergency services desperately trying to save the man, he tragically died at the scene.

Dyfed-Powys Police have since arrested a woman on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerous dog. No further arrests have been made in connection to the death.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in Lampeter.

“Officers were called just after 5.00 pm, Monday, 10th January 2022, to a report that a man had been bitten by dogs resident within the household.

“Sadly, a man in his 60s passed away at the scene.

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. She has been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.

“The three dogs involved did not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and have been removed from the property.”

This is a developing news story, we will update you when more information is made available.

