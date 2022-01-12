London 2012 Olympic medalist dies in car crash, aged 29

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic medalist Deon Lendore has died at the age of 29 following a car crash in Texas on Monday. Lendore won a bronze medal at the London 2012 Games as part of his nation’s 4x400m relay team and also competed in Rio De Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Sgt, Bryan Washko, revealed that the athletics star’s car drifted across lanes, sideswiped a vehicle and then fatally collided with an SUV.

The tragedy has elicited tributes for the 29-year-old, as he was labelled an ‘inspiration’ by the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee. They said in a statement: “Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of three-time Olympian and Olympic and World Championships bronze medalist Deon Lendore, who has been an inspiration and motivation to us both on and off the track.”

The statement continued: “Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honour, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many. We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, Abilene Club, Community of Arima and all who he would have touched. It is a sad essay for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic and Commonwealth Sport Movement.”

Lendore volunteered at his old university, Texas A&M, and they took to Twitter to pay tribute to one of their great alumni. They wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Deon Lendore. An inspiration and motivator to those around him, the impact he had not only on Aggoe track & field but across the world, will be greatly missed.”

The Olympic medalist’s girlfriend, Jasper Gray, also mourned her loss on Twitter and wrote: “I was just with you YESTERDAY! To think I would never get to see U again. Never get to warm me up with your natural body heat, never get to watch U run around a track again, or cheer U on at the Olympics/World Champs again breaks me to pieces. I will always love U @deonlendore.”

