Breaking: Judge refuses to throw out Prince Andrew sex abuse case.

PRINCE Andrew will now face a civil sex case trial after US judge Lewis Kaplan refuses to throw out the sexual abuse case brought against the royal by his accuser Virginia Giuffre. Kaplan refused to dismiss the case after hearing arguments from lawyers representing the Prince and Giuffre.

The Duke of York is being sued for sexually abusing Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was underage. Giuffre claims he “committed sexual assault and battery” upon her.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



38-year-old Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged “sex slaves”, claims that the British royal forcibly had sex with her when she was 17 at Epstein’s New York mansion and in the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite convicted of child sex trafficking crimes last month.

The royal has vehemently denied the allegations.

However, Andrew’s lawyers have tried several tricks to try to get the judge to dismiss the case. Last month his legal representatives asked the judge to keep evidence secret in the Jeffrey Epstein “sex slave” case, claiming that the release of the settlement details should protect him against the lawsuit he faces. Judges Loretta A. Preska and Lewis A. Kaplan ruled that they should be released to the public.

Last month, his team of lawyers also tried to get the case dropped against him because they argued the New York law under which she had sued him was “unconstitutional”.

And then in another attempt, lawyers filed a motion wherein Prince Andrew challenged Giuffre’s residency status. The lawyers said they had evidence that demonstrated that she is actually domiciled in Australia, where she has lived for all but two of the past nineteen years. Giuffre maintains she is a citizen of the State of Colorado.

Andrew has been strongly linked with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and even met up with Epstein in New York’s Central Park in December 2010 after the paedophile served an 18-month jail sentence. Epstein was jailed after entering a guilty plea for soliciting a minor for prostitution in a deal with prosecutors in 2008.

During that meet-up with his disgraced pal, the 61-year-old stayed at Epstein’s New York Mansion. Speaking about the night, he told the BBC: “It was a convenient place to stay.

“I mean I’ve gone through this in my mind so many times.

“At the end of the day, with a benefit of all the hindsight that one can have, it was definitely the wrong thing to do.

“But at the time I felt it was the honourable and right thing to do and I admit fully that my judgement was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable but that’s just the way it is.

“The truth of it is is that I actually only saw him for about, what the dinner party, the walk in the park and probably passing in the passage.”

However, Andrew continued to stay in touch with Maxwell until at least 2019.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.