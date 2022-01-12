Jet2 announces four summer routes for Almeria

Jet2 announces four summer routes for Spain’s Almeria.

Spain is recovering from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Brits are expected to return in droves to the Costa de Almeria this summer. Almeria has had minimal connectivity with the UK for around a year and a half now due to the pandemic but tour operators are making plans for the summer.

In November at the World Travel Market TUI announced that it would bring back regular flights from the UK’s Birmingham and Manchester airports which will bring in thousands of tourists.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are some of the main British tour operators that fly into Almeria. The airline has announced to El Diario de Almeria that this summer they will be operating to 4 destinations from Almeria, this is two more destinations than last year.

The airline along with Jet2holidays is offering summer holidays for 2022 from numerous UK airports to stunning destinations. Almeria will have direct flights to Birmingham and Manchester. Direct flights will also be recovered to Bristol and Leeds Bradford airports.

Almeria Airport will according to the airline see around 1,300 seats per week offered.

Flights will be available from Manchester on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Birmingham flights will be available on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Anyone wanted to fly to Bristol will be able to do so on Wednesdays and Leeds Bradford flights will take place on Saturdays.

Over the summer Jet2.com plans to offer nearly 400,000 seats to Spain’s Andalucia.

