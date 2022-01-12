Guardia Civil confiscated 800,000 pyrotechnic devices

The Guardia Civil today announced that over Christmas they confiscated 800,000 pyrotechnic devices as part of more than 600 inspections nationally. These they say were undertaken to ensure the general safety of the public.

The campaign to control the use and commercialisation of pyrotechnics saw a variety of items being confiscated including fireworks, rockets, batteries, impact thunders and bomblets. Some of these items are not to hold extreme explosive power and do represent a real danger in the wrong hands.

It is understood that the inspections were carried out by specialists in weapons and explosives with the support of other units within the Guardia Civil.

Specialists in Weapons and Explosives, with the support of other units of the Civil Guard, have carried out nearly 600 inspections in establishments for the sale or distribution of pyrotechnic articles, and more than 60 violations have been reported to the appropriate authority who will take further action.

A police spokesperson said that the main objective of the inspections was to control the unauthorised sale of this type of product and avoid accidents that could lead to improper use. Inspections are carried throughout the year, intensifying these controls on certain dates such as Christmas, when the use of these products increases.

They went on to say that the Guardia Civil recommends the acquisition of these products only at authorised points of sale or from suppliers with a proven guarantee and always in accordance with current legislation. That way you will avoid accidents.

Licensed to sell pyrotechnics

Authorised sellers have facilities that are equipped to conserve the integrity of the product, something that street vendors cannot guarantee, which are prohibited from marketing to the public.

Categories F1, F2 and F3, and ages

The current regulation of pyrotechnic articles includes, among others, the following categories and ages of use of the same:

F1 or pyrotechnic articles of very low danger and insignificant noise level, intended to be used in delimited areas, for use by people over 12 years of age.

F2 or pyrotechnic articles of low danger and low noise level, intended to be used in delimited areas, for use by people over 16 years of age.

F3 or pyrotechnic articles of medium danger intended to be used outdoors in large-area areas and whose noise level is not detrimental to human health, for use by people over 18 years of age.

800,000 is a staggering amount of pyrotechnics to be confiscated, but maybe not so in a country with a love for fireworks. Whatever your view it is good to know that the Guardia Civil are working to keep the use of these potentially dangerous items in the right hands.

