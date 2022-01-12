Breaking: England rugby star arrested on suspicion of rape.

POLICE arrested an England rugby star on suspicion of rape on Sunday, January 9. The offence is alleged to have taken place on Saturday, January 8 and the arrest made the following day after a teenage girl was found dazed and confused following the alleged attack.

The alleged victim, said to be in her late teens, was partying in Manchester city centre and is believed to have accepted a lift from the player instead of taking the planned taxi with her friends. According to early reports, the player then took the teen to a house away from the city centre where they stayed the night.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On Sunday, January 9, the rugby star, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after the homeowner called for police assistance when they found the girl in a confused state. A 41-year-old woman was also arrested.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Officers were called shortly before 11 am on Sunday 9th January to a report of a sexual assault on a female.

“A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted. She is currently being supported by specialist officers.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and a 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

“Detectives have launched an investigation and are following up a number of lines of enquiry.”

According to an onlooker: “Two police cars and a van turned up and blocked the road. They were here for quite a few hours. Then we saw a very expensive-looking car being loaded onto a recovery truck and taken off. The police were being very tight-lipped about what had happened,” The Sun reports.

Along with seizing the car as part of their forensic investigation, officers are believed to be studying CCTV footage at the nightclub where the player and the victim are alleged to have left together.