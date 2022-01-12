‘Dense’ fog could cancel UK flights as visibility is expected to fall to “less than 100 metres”.

Weather alerts have been issued for dense fog. According to the Met Office, visibility could drop to “lower than 100 metres at times” and cause travel disruptions. The bad weather was predicted to begin on Tuesday night. The weather warning should be lifted at around noon on Wednesday, January 12. According to the Met Office, the East and West Midlands, London, East Wales, the South East and East of England are expected to be hit.

The Met Office commented: “Fog patches are expected to form during Tuesday night, becoming dense and freezing in places by dawn on Wednesday, particularly in river valleys with visibility less than 100 metres at times.

“Fog will thin slowly later Wednesday morning, although a few patches may persist into the afternoon over the south-west Midlands.”

The weather this week will be driven by an anticyclone. Speaking to The Express, meteorologist Jim Andrews commented: “This high-pressure system will anchor over Ireland, the southern UK, and the adjacent Continent Wednesday until about Friday.

“As such highs often do, it will bring light to at time calm winds. Temperature inversions under such highs often trap low cloud and such will be true in some areas on some days through the week.”

He went on to add: “Where skies tend to remain clear, it affords a good environment for radiation fog, especially during long autumn and early winter nights.”

