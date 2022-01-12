Does the Covid jab cure joint pain? One vaccine enthusiast in Indian believes it does.

Does the Covid vaccine cure joint pain? – A question no one ever thought would be asked, however, one man from India believes it does – having had the jab, specifically designed to fight the coronavirus, 12 times!

84-year-old Brahamdev Mandal, who illegally took twelve doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, has been arrested by police. He claims that the shots got rid of the joint pain he had been suffering for eight years.

According to a complaint made by Primary Health Care (PHC) in Puraini, Mandal used the ID cards of people who wanted the jab and would lie to health officials, according to the complaint. The retired postman, who is believed to have even booked two shots within 30 minutes of each other, would book dates at different vaccine centres because he wanted to “stay healthy”.

The vaccine enthusiast, who received 11 doses in roughly ten months, had his twelfth shot on January 4, according to police.

Bihar: 84-year-old Brahamdev Mandal, a resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura district, claims that he has taken 11 doses of #Covidvaccine. "I never fell ill since I started taking the vaccine and my health has started to improve," says Brahamdev. #thursdayvibes pic.twitter.com/yjlHVENPqC

“We have already found evidence that he took eight jabs from four places,” Amarendra Pratap Shahi, civil surgeon of Madhepura, told the BBC.

Mr Mandal, who “kept detailed handwritten” notes of the dates, times and location of the vaccine, claimed he had not suffered any adverse effects.

A police investigation has now been launched into how the jab-happy pensioner, who lives with his family in Madhepura district, managed to get multiple jabs.

However, Mr Mandal’s story isn’t the only crazy Covid tale to emerge from the pandemic.

